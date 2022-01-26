The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Grows Stock Position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,468,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 759,684 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 2.53% of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners worth $531,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIP. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 46.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 1,204.3% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 93.3% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the third quarter worth about $83,000.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BIP. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.10.

Shares of BIP opened at $59.55 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.23. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $50.00 and a 52 week high of $62.48. The stock has a market cap of $17.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.32 and a beta of 0.79.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.16). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 5.27% and a net margin of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is currently 93.58%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP is an infrastructure company, which engages in the management of diversified portfolio of infrastructure assets that will generate sustainable and growing distributions over the long-term for unit holders. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Transport, Energy, Data Infrastructure, and Corporate.

