The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $1.65 Billion Holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,253,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 906,145 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management accounts for approximately 1.3% of The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $1,646,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 226.9% during the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 134,100.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 87.4% during the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the third quarter worth approximately $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAM stock opened at $54.22 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.95 and its 200-day moving average is $56.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.95 billion, a PE ratio of 25.28 and a beta of 1.30. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.02 and a 52 week high of $62.20.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $19.25 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 4.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.41%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. TD Securities upped their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $62.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. upped their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Brookfield Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Brookfield Asset Management presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.40.

Brookfield Asset Management Profile

Brookfield Asset Management, Inc engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Real Estate, Renewable Power, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Residential Development, and Corporate Activities.

