The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Increases Stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,570,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,014,779 shares during the quarter. Canadian Pacific Railway accounts for approximately 0.6% of The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 1.44% of Canadian Pacific Railway worth $791,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lifted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 0.3% during the third quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 55,215 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,605,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 3.0% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 4.9% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,630 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 0.5% in the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 44,528 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,907,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 0.4% during the third quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 49,255 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,205,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on CP. Citigroup increased their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$106.00 to C$105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

Shares of CP stock opened at $74.20 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 1 year low of $64.37 and a 1 year high of $83.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.91.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.