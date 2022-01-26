The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) Shares Sold by Boston Common Asset Management LLC

Boston Common Asset Management LLC cut its stake in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) by 0.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 90,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 780 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in New York Times were worth $4,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NYT. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of New York Times by 14.2% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 41,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of New York Times by 13.1% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 17,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter. Greenoaks Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of New York Times by 57.9% during the second quarter. Greenoaks Capital Partners LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,533,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of New York Times by 3.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,932,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,773,000 after purchasing an additional 494,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of New York Times by 8.9% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 103,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,529,000 after purchasing an additional 8,503 shares in the last quarter. 91.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research lowered New York Times from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on New York Times from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of NYSE NYT opened at $38.26 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.94. The New York Times Company has a 1-year low of $37.47 and a 1-year high of $58.73. The company has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.70 and a beta of 0.78.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. New York Times had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 8.04%. The business had revenue of $509.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $499.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The New York Times Company will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.79%.

New York Times Profile

The New York Times Co is a media organization, which engages in creating, collecting, and distributing news and information. It operates through the news product and other interest-specific products, and related content and services. It offers newspapers, print, and digital products and investments. The firm manages The New York Times, NYTimes.com, and mobile applications.

