The Pebble Group (LON:PEBB) Sets New 52-Week Low at $115.00

Shares of The Pebble Group plc (LON:PEBB) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 115 ($1.55) and last traded at GBX 112 ($1.51), with a volume of 10001 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 117.50 ($1.59).

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PEBB shares. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 185 ($2.50) target price on shares of The Pebble Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 210 ($2.83) target price on shares of The Pebble Group in a research report on Monday, January 17th.

Get The Pebble Group alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 133.01 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 145.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.99, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of £195.92 million and a PE ratio of 34.41.

In related news, insider Stuart Neil Warriner purchased 45,000 shares of The Pebble Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 124 ($1.67) per share, for a total transaction of £55,800 ($75,283.32).

About The Pebble Group (LON:PEBB)

The Pebble Group Plc provides products, services, and technology to the promotional products industry in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Brand Addition and Facilisgroup. The company is involved in the design, sourcing, and delivery of promotional merchandise and branded products for various brands operating in the engineering, financial services, health and beauty, fmcg, technology, transport, and other sectors.

Read More: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for The Pebble Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Pebble Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.