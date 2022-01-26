The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Receives $154.85 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $154.85.

PG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

PG opened at $159.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $386.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.17, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $156.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.49. Procter & Gamble has a twelve month low of $121.54 and a twelve month high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $20.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.34 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Procter & Gamble will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 63.62%.

In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $496,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 51,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.13, for a total transaction of $8,352,495.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 301,223 shares of company stock valued at $46,591,253. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

