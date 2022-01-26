THORChain Price Reaches $4.18 on Major Exchanges (RUNE)

THORChain (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. THORChain has a total market cap of $1.38 billion and approximately $73.14 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, THORChain has traded down 25.5% against the dollar. One THORChain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.18 or 0.00011189 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002677 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001660 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.74 or 0.00050152 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,457.97 or 0.06576868 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.24 or 0.00054147 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,171.55 or 0.99461102 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003423 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.49 or 0.00049467 BTC.

THORChain’s genesis date was October 29th, 2019. THORChain’s total supply is 334,937,975 coins and its circulating supply is 330,688,061 coins. The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for THORChain is thorchain.org . THORChain’s official Twitter account is @thorchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for THORChain is medium.com/thorchain

According to CryptoCompare, “THORChain is built for cross-chain permissionless digital asset liquidity. Stake assets in liquidity pools to earn fees, swap assets instantly at open market prices, borrow and lend on any asset, and pay in any currency. “

