Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.22 Per Share

Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the savings and loans company on Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This is a boost from Timberland Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

Timberland Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by 61.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 8 years.

Timberland Bancorp stock traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,097. The firm has a market cap of $236.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 1.28. Timberland Bancorp has a 1 year low of $25.20 and a 1 year high of $30.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.14.

Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.56 million during the quarter. Timberland Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 38.24%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Timberland Bancorp stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 11,300 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.14% of Timberland Bancorp as of its most recent SEC filing. 55.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Timberland Bancorp

Timberland Bancorp, Inc (Washington), is a holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, consumer loans, and commercial business loans. The company was founded on September 8, 1997 and is headquartered in Hoquiam, WA.

