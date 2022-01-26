Titan Coin 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $22.00 (TTN)

Titan Coin (CURRENCY:TTN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. Titan Coin has a market capitalization of $368,087.62 and approximately $22.00 worth of Titan Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Titan Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Titan Coin has traded 25.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002728 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00006779 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00015105 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000734 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 426.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001144 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000016 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Titan Coin

Titan Coin (TTN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Titan Coin’s total supply is 910,820,150 coins. The official website for Titan Coin is titanprojects.co. Titan Coin’s official Twitter account is @Titaproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Titan Coin is medium.com/@titanprojectsco.

According to CryptoCompare, “Titan Coin is an experimental new kind of digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Titan Coin Introducing a completely new blockchain uses Hybrid POW & dynamic POS SHA 256D for its backbone of the transactions & a pos (proof of stake) system that pays pos miners dynamically. “

Buying and Selling Titan Coin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Titan Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Titan Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Titan Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

