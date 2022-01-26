TOD’S S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TODGF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of TOD’S S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TODGF) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of TOD’S in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley cut TOD’S from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised TOD’S from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of TOD’S in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of TOD’S in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

Get TOD'S alerts:

Shares of TODGF remained flat at $$55.17 during trading hours on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.67. TOD’S has a 1 year low of $46.79 and a 1 year high of $74.75.

TOD'S S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, creates, produces, and distributes shoes, leather goods and accessories, and apparel in Italy, Europe, the Americas, Greater China, and internationally. The company distributes its products through directly operated single-brand stores (DOS), e-commerce website, franchised stores, and independent multi-brand stores under the TOD'S, HOGAN, FAY, and ROGER VIVIER brands.

Further Reading: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for TOD'S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TOD'S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.