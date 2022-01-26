Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) Price Target Cut to C$31.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 143.14% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. National Bankshares restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$24.00 price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a report on Friday, October 8th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$26.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Cormark reduced their target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Monday, October 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$25.73.
TSE:TXG traded down C$0.22 on Wednesday, hitting C$12.75. The stock had a trading volume of 191,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,344. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of C$1.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$13.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$13.62. Torex Gold Resources has a 1-year low of C$11.79 and a 1-year high of C$18.72.
Torex Gold Resources Company Profile
Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. The company also explores for silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising of seven mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.
