Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) Price Target Cut to C$31.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 143.14% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. National Bankshares restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$24.00 price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a report on Friday, October 8th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$26.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Cormark reduced their target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Monday, October 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$25.73.

TSE:TXG traded down C$0.22 on Wednesday, hitting C$12.75. The stock had a trading volume of 191,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,344. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of C$1.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$13.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$13.62. Torex Gold Resources has a 1-year low of C$11.79 and a 1-year high of C$18.72.

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C$0.21. The company had revenue of C$272.86 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Torex Gold Resources will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. The company also explores for silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising of seven mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.

