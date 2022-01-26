Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.18 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH) – Analysts at Raymond James issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Toromont Industries in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 24th. Raymond James analyst B. Fast forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.18 per share for the quarter. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Toromont Industries’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.24 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.40 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.75 EPS.

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.13 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$997.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.06 billion.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on TIH. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Toromont Industries from C$119.00 to C$121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$118.00 to C$124.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$120.00 to C$122.50 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$125.00 to C$126.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$113.00 to C$118.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$121.39.

Shares of TSE TIH opened at C$105.25 on Tuesday. Toromont Industries has a 12-month low of C$85.68 and a 12-month high of C$115.23. The company has a market cap of C$8.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$110.59 and a 200 day moving average price of C$108.18.

In other Toromont Industries news, Director Wayne S. Hill sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$112.50, for a total transaction of C$112,500.00. Also, Director David Allan Malinauskas sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$113.25, for a total value of C$566,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$234,427.50. Insiders have sold a total of 6,800 shares of company stock worth $767,660 in the last quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Toromont Industries’s payout ratio is presently 34.66%.

About Toromont Industries

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

