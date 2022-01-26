TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp. (NYSE:YTPG) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its holdings in TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp. (NYSE:YTPG) by 31.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,078 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in TPG Pace Beneficial II were worth $993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in TPG Pace Beneficial II in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in TPG Pace Beneficial II in the 2nd quarter worth about $135,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in TPG Pace Beneficial II in the 2nd quarter worth about $213,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TPG Pace Beneficial II in the 2nd quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. acquired a new position in TPG Pace Beneficial II in the 2nd quarter worth about $252,000. 88.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TPG Pace Beneficial II stock opened at $9.75 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.85. TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.65 and a 12 month high of $10.83.

TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as TPG Pace VI Holdings Corp. and changed its name to TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp. in January 2021.

