Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Bought by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 15.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,152 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,730 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $8,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Field & Main Bank raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 93.8% during the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 155 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. RE Advisers Corp raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 55.9% during the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 184 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 84.65% of the company’s stock.

TSCO has been the subject of several research reports. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.08.

In other news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 4,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $1,084,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 11,844 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $2,546,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSCO stock opened at $212.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $227.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $139.11 and a 12 month high of $239.86.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.53%.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

