Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Shares Gap Up to $62.67

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $62.67, but opened at $66.20. Trade Desk shares last traded at $63.88, with a volume of 49,829 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens upgraded shares of Trade Desk to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $92.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Cleveland Research initiated coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trade Desk currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.68.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $89.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.07. The firm has a market cap of $31.26 billion, a PE ratio of 109.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 2.29.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $301.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.93 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 25.13% and a return on equity of 24.03%. The company’s revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 1,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $139,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 96,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $10,655,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 295,626 shares of company stock worth $31,694,846 in the last ninety days. 10.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Trade Desk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Covington Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 900.0% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 4,140.0% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 424 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 542.9% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 53.0% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 459 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

