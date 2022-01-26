Traders Purchase High Volume of Open Text Put Options (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors bought 3,403 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 2,280% compared to the average volume of 143 put options.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Open Text by 9.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,843,766 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $195,264,000 after buying an additional 327,215 shares during the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Open Text by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 916,620 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,564,000 after purchasing an additional 175,390 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Open Text by 232.2% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 31,467 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 21,995 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Open Text by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 184,764 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,386,000 after purchasing an additional 14,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Open Text by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 128,724 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,539,000 after acquiring an additional 29,882 shares in the last quarter. 65.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on OTEX. Zacks Investment Research raised Open Text from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James set a $63.00 price target on Open Text and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Open Text from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.17.

NASDAQ:OTEX opened at $45.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a PE ratio of 37.14 and a beta of 0.96. Open Text has a 52-week low of $44.03 and a 52-week high of $55.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.18.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. Open Text had a return on equity of 21.28% and a net margin of 9.93%. The firm had revenue of $832.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $822.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Open Text will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.178 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.54%.

About Open Text

Open Text Corp. engages in the design, development, marketing and sales of enterprise information management software and solutions. It includes customer experience management (CEM), digital process automation, business network, and enterprise content management, discovery, security, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics solutions.

