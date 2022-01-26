Traeger (NYSE:COOK) PT Lowered to $14.00

Traeger (NYSE:COOK) had its target price decreased by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $28.00 to $14.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 45.68% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on COOK. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Traeger from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Traeger from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Traeger from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Traeger from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Traeger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Traeger has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.67.

COOK opened at $9.61 on Wednesday. Traeger has a twelve month low of $8.88 and a twelve month high of $32.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Traeger (NYSE:COOK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $162.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.89 million. Traeger had a negative net margin of 7.85% and a negative return on equity of 2.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Traeger will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider James H. Hardy, Jr. bought 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.91 per share, with a total value of $50,076.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Traeger during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Traeger during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $258,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Traeger in the 3rd quarter worth $1,230,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Traeger in the 3rd quarter worth $4,709,000. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Traeger in the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.78% of the company’s stock.

Traeger Inc provides wood pellet grill. The company’s pellet grills utilize wood-fired convection power, owners can grill, smoke, bake, roast, braise and barbecue meals on one cooking system. Traeger Inc is headquartered in Salt Lake City.

