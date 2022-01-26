Trainline (OTCMKTS:TNLIF) Shares Down 0%

Trainline Plc (OTCMKTS:TNLIF)’s stock price was down 0% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.32 and last traded at $4.32. Approximately 300 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 50% from the average daily volume of 200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.32.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TNLIF shares. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Trainline in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Trainline in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays restated a “sell” rating on shares of Trainline in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Trainline from GBX 358 ($4.83) to GBX 325 ($4.38) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Trainline from GBX 351 ($4.74) to GBX 266 ($3.59) in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $295.50.

Get Trainline alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.28.

Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK Trainline Partner Solutions, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Trainline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trainline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.