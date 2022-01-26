Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Hits New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Zacks Investment Research upgraded the stock from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research now has a $179.00 price target on the stock. Travelers Companies traded as high as $169.57 and last traded at $168.60, with a volume of 2210037 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $168.83.

According to Zacks, “Travelers boasts a strong market presence in auto, homeowners’ insurance, commercial U.S. property-casualty insurance with solid inorganic growth. High retention rate, increase in new business and positive renewal premium change bode well. Its commercial businesses should perform well owing to market stability. It remains optimistic about personal line of business, given growth at the profitable agency auto and homeowners business. It expects net investment income from non-fixed income portfolio to be $430 million to $440 million quarterly in 2022. Sufficient capital boosts shareholder value. It aims mid-teens core return on equity over time. Shares of Travelers have underperformed the industry in a year. Exposure to cat loss induces underwriting volatility. Also, high costs weigh on margin expansion and high leverage ratio concern.”

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on TRV. Barclays lowered shares of Travelers Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $153.00 to $178.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.36.

In related news, SVP Douglas K. Russell sold 14,689 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $2,379,618.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 6,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.87, for a total transaction of $960,019.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 46,708 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,993,000 after acquiring an additional 5,176 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,089,000 after acquiring an additional 3,179 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $853,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 534,792 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $80,304,000 after acquiring an additional 23,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,193,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $157.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.65. The firm has a market cap of $41.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $5.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.86 by $1.34. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The firm had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.70%.

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

