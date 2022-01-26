Travelers Companies Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:TRV)

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 9,798 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,263% compared to the average volume of 719 put options.

In other Travelers Companies news, SVP Douglas K. Russell sold 14,689 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $2,379,618.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 6,005 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.87, for a total value of $960,019.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRV. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 12.5% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 46,708 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,993,000 after buying an additional 5,176 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 29.5% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after buying an additional 3,179 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $853,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 4.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 534,792 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $80,304,000 after buying an additional 23,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,193,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

TRV stock traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $167.86. The company had a trading volume of 2,192,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,716,071. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.65. The company has a market capitalization of $41.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.77. Travelers Companies has a 52 week low of $135.87 and a 52 week high of $169.57.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $5.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.86 by $1.34. The firm had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 10.64%. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Travelers Companies will post 12.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 24.70%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TRV shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Travelers Companies from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Barclays downgraded Travelers Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.36.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

