Travis Perkins’ (TPK) Equal Weight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Posted by on Jan 26th, 2022

Travis Perkins (LON:TPK)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by equities research analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 1,545 ($20.84) price target on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.96% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Liberum Capital raised their price target on Travis Perkins from GBX 1,969 ($26.57) to GBX 2,065 ($27.86) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Shore Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Travis Perkins from GBX 2,060 ($27.79) to GBX 2,000 ($26.98) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($25.63) target price on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Travis Perkins from GBX 2,056 ($27.74) to GBX 2,105 ($28.40) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,901.69 ($25.66).

LON TPK opened at GBX 1,472 ($19.86) on Monday. Travis Perkins has a 1-year low of GBX 1,330.50 ($17.95) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,839.60 ($24.82). The company has a market capitalization of £3.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,547.08 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,634.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.37, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Travis Perkins Company Profile

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

