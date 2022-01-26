Travis Perkins’ (TPK) Equal Weight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Travis Perkins (LON:TPK)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by equities research analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 1,545 ($20.84) price target on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.96% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Liberum Capital raised their price target on Travis Perkins from GBX 1,969 ($26.57) to GBX 2,065 ($27.86) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Shore Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Travis Perkins from GBX 2,060 ($27.79) to GBX 2,000 ($26.98) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($25.63) target price on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Travis Perkins from GBX 2,056 ($27.74) to GBX 2,105 ($28.40) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,901.69 ($25.66).

LON TPK opened at GBX 1,472 ($19.86) on Monday. Travis Perkins has a 1-year low of GBX 1,330.50 ($17.95) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,839.60 ($24.82). The company has a market capitalization of £3.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,547.08 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,634.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.37, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

