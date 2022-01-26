Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $122.10.
TREX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Trex from $116.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Trex from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Trex from $108.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Trex from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Trex in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $111.00 target price for the company.
In other Trex news, Director Michael F. Golden sold 4,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.53, for a total value of $640,276.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard E. Posey sold 2,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total transaction of $268,157.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,274 shares of company stock worth $2,123,699. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.
NYSE:TREX traded up $2.35 on Wednesday, reaching $93.82. The stock had a trading volume of 16,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,230,391. The company has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.67 and a beta of 1.37. Trex has a 1-year low of $81.76 and a 1-year high of $140.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $125.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.85.
Trex (NYSE:TREX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The construction company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $335.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.01 million. Trex had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 35.57%. Trex’s quarterly revenue was up 45.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Trex will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.
About Trex
Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.
