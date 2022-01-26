Tri-Continental (NYSE:TY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $29.47

Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $29.47 and last traded at $29.56, with a volume of 3415 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $31.23.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.46.

Get Tri-Continental alerts:

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $3.311 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TY. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Tri-Continental by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 87,464 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Tri-Continental by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 46,341 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Tri-Continental in the 2nd quarter valued at $191,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Tri-Continental by 132.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,530 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Tri-Continental by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 167,758 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,719,000 after acquiring an additional 8,187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.89% of the company’s stock.

Tri-Continental Company Profile (NYSE:TY)

Tri-Continental Corp. is a diversified, closed-end management investment company, which invests primarily for the longer term. Its objective is to produce future growth of both capital and income while providing reasonable current income. The company was founded on January 14, 1929 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Tri-Continental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri-Continental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.