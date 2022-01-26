TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Buys 2,250 Shares of Lucira Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHDX)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Lucira Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHDX) by 18.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,250 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Lucira Health were worth $108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LHDX. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Lucira Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Lucira Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $282,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new position in shares of Lucira Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $228,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Lucira Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Lucira Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.22% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Lucira Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of Lucira Health stock opened at $4.95 on Wednesday. Lucira Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.23 and a 52-week high of $37.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.34.

Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $14.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.00 million. Lucira Health had a negative return on equity of 43.84% and a negative net margin of 230.43%. Research analysts forecast that Lucira Health, Inc. will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Lucira Health Profile

Lucira Health, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of infectious disease test kits. It develops a testing platform that produces molecular testing services. The company offers LUCIRA COVID-19 All-In-One Test Kit, a COVID-19 test kit; and develops influenza A and B viruses test kits.

