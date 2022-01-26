TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Sells 1,985 Shares of Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) by 13.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,985 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Uniti Group were worth $152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Uniti Group by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,380,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $374,685,000 after buying an additional 455,658 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Uniti Group by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,904,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,758,000 after buying an additional 84,679 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Uniti Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Uniti Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in Uniti Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Uniti Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

NASDAQ:UNIT opened at $12.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.34 and a beta of 0.99. Uniti Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.06 and a twelve month high of $14.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.86.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $266.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.41 million. Uniti Group had a negative return on equity of 1.91% and a net margin of 3.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Uniti Group Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 400.03%.

Uniti Group Profile

Uniti Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission infrastructure in the communications industry. It operates through the following business segments: Leasing, Fiber Infrastructure, Towers, Consumer CLEC, and Corporate. The Leasing segment represents the real estate investment trust operations of the company and includes the results from leasing business, Uniti leasing, which engages in the acquisition of mission-critical communications assets and leasing them to anchor customers on either and exclusive or shared-tenant basis.

