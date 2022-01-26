True North Commercial REIT to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (TSE:TNT.UN)

True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, January 28th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0495 per share on Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th.

True North Commercial REIT stock opened at C$7.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.34, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$7.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$7.39. True North Commercial REIT has a 52-week low of C$6.25 and a 52-week high of C$7.68. The firm has a market capitalization of C$637.89 million and a P/E ratio of 15.73.

Several research firms have issued reports on TNT.UN. CIBC increased their price objective on True North Commercial REIT from C$7.25 to C$7.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James set a C$7.50 price objective on True North Commercial REIT and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, increased their price objective on True North Commercial REIT from C$7.25 to C$7.50 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, True North Commercial REIT presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$7.57.

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT currently owns and operates a portfolio of 46 commercial properties consisting of approximately 3.7 million square feet in urban and select strategic secondary markets across Canada focusing on long term leases with government and credit-rated tenants.

