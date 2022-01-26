Truist Financial Comments on Synovus Financial Corp.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:SNV)

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) – Equities researchers at Truist Financial lifted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Synovus Financial in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial analyst J. Demba now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $4.25 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.20. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Synovus Financial’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.29 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.85 EPS.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.27. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 33.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SNV. Stephens boosted their price target on Synovus Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Synovus Financial from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Synovus Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Synovus Financial from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Synovus Financial from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.67.

NYSE SNV opened at $49.73 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.68 and its 200 day moving average is $45.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Synovus Financial has a 12 month low of $35.44 and a 12 month high of $53.85. The stock has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.53.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is 29.01%.

In related news, Chairman Kessel D. Stelling sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.74, for a total transaction of $2,487,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark G. Holladay sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.13, for a total value of $70,695.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,992 shares of company stock worth $3,677,195 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNV. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Synovus Financial by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,856 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

