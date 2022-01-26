Truist Financial Corp Invests $339,000 in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB)

Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 24,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLAB. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Photronics by 211.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 3,011 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Photronics during the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Photronics during the 2nd quarter worth $134,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Photronics by 76,952.9% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,099 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 13,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Photronics by 86.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 20,265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 9,418 shares in the last quarter. 89.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, December 11th.

In other news, Director Walter M. Fiederowicz sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total value of $138,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Richelle E. Burr sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total value of $72,337.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 140,954 shares of company stock worth $2,531,510. Corporate insiders own 3.65% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PLAB opened at $16.99 on Wednesday. Photronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.95 and a fifty-two week high of $19.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 0.97.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.08. Photronics had a return on equity of 5.24% and a net margin of 8.35%. The company had revenue of $181.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Photronics, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

Photronics, Inc manufactures photomasks with high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits. It manufactures semiconductors and flat-panel displays and is used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FPD substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, a variety of FPDs and other types of electrical and optical components.

