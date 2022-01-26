Truist Financial Corp Invests $364,000 in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT)

Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investment Management of Virginia LLC grew its position in Green Dot by 41.2% during the third quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 36,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after buying an additional 10,770 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Green Dot by 5.8% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 39,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Green Dot by 1.7% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 46,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. Walthausen & Co. LLC bought a new position in Green Dot during the second quarter worth about $4,216,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Green Dot by 26.9% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 307,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,406,000 after purchasing an additional 65,135 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Green Dot alerts:

In related news, Director Jeffrey Osher sold 670,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total value of $25,607,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Rajeev V. Date sold 6,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total transaction of $279,470.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 677,276 shares of company stock worth $25,921,520 over the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Green Dot stock opened at $32.17 on Wednesday. Green Dot Co. has a 12-month low of $31.39 and a 12-month high of $56.47. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.53 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.22.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.07. Green Dot had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The firm had revenue of $339.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Green Dot Co. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Green Dot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Green Dot in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.14.

Green Dot Profile

Green Dot Corp. operates as a financial technology leader and bank holding company, which engages in the provision of modern banking and money movement accessible for all. It operates through the following segments: Account Services; Processing and Settlement Services; and Corporate and Other. The Account Services segment consists of revenues and expenses derived from deposit account programs, such as prepaid cards, debit cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, secured credit cards, payroll debit cards, and gift cards.

See Also: Preferred Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT).

Receive News & Ratings for Green Dot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Dot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.