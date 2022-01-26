Truist Financial Corp Makes New Investment in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 13.1% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 10,630,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230,090 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 13.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,493,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,109,000 after purchasing an additional 990,510 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 1.5% in the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 4,250,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,773,000 after acquiring an additional 63,271 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 1,076.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,426,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,779,000 after acquiring an additional 3,135,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 77.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,900,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.41% of the company’s stock.

Get ZoomInfo Technologies alerts:

ZI has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ZoomInfo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 15th. Truist Financial raised their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. lifted their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.82.

In related news, Director Todd Crockett sold 1,612,547 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.15, for a total value of $113,120,172.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Keith Enright sold 555 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total value of $41,580.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 16,068,741 shares of company stock valued at $1,103,379,072 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 24.77% of the company’s stock.

ZI stock opened at $47.37 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $18.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 789.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.25. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.86 and a 52-week high of $79.17.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. ZoomInfo Technologies had a positive return on equity of 9.58% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. The business had revenue of $197.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 60.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

Read More: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI).

Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.