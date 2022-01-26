Truist Financial Corp Sells 6,240 Shares of Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC)

Truist Financial Corp decreased its stake in shares of Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,240 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Ready Capital were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Ready Capital by 78.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 408,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,480,000 after purchasing an additional 179,747 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Ready Capital by 34.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 592,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,408,000 after acquiring an additional 151,652 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Ready Capital by 148.0% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 209,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,017,000 after acquiring an additional 124,799 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Ready Capital by 242.0% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 136,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after acquiring an additional 96,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Ready Capital by 303.4% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 105,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 79,308 shares during the last quarter. 43.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE RC opened at $14.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.63 and a 200-day moving average of $15.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.09. Ready Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $11.28 and a 52-week high of $16.78.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.18. Ready Capital had a net margin of 37.95% and a return on equity of 13.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Ready Capital Co. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.71%.

In other Ready Capital news, Director Gilbert E. Nathan acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.84 per share, for a total transaction of $31,680.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Thomas E. Capasse acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.59 per share, with a total value of $491,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $571,390 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on RC. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Ready Capital from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ready Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Ready Capital from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ready Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.29.

Ready Capital Corp. is a real estate finance company, which engages in acquiring, managing, and financing small balance commercial loans. The company operates in four segments: Acquisitions; SBC Originations; SBA Originations, Acquisitions & Servicing; and Residential Mortgage Banking. The Acquisitions segment acquires performing and non-performing SBC loans and intends to continue to acquire these loans as part of the company’s business strategy.

