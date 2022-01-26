Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) Announces Earnings Results

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $149.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.94 million. Trustmark had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 24.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share.

Shares of TRMK traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.29. The company had a trading volume of 3,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,873. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.90. Trustmark has a 1-year low of $27.23 and a 1-year high of $36.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 0.95.

In other news, Director Tracy T. Conerly sold 1,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total value of $48,535.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRMK. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Trustmark during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Trustmark by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 1,934 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Trustmark by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trustmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 30th.

Trustmark Company Profile

Trustmark Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, wealth management and insurance solutions. It operates through the following segments: General Banking, Wealth Management and Insurance. The General Banking segment offers traditional banking products & services, including commercial and consumer banking services, such as checking accounts, savings programs, overdraft facilities, commercial, installment & real estate loans, home equity loans, lines of credit, drive-in & night deposit services and safe deposit facilities.

