Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) announced its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $149.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.94 million. Trustmark had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 24.38%. Trustmark’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share.

NASDAQ TRMK traded down $0.38 on Wednesday, reaching $33.33. The company had a trading volume of 5,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,873. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Trustmark has a 1-year low of $27.23 and a 1-year high of $36.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.90.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trustmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 30th.

In other news, Director Tracy T. Conerly sold 1,451 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total transaction of $48,535.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Trustmark by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trustmark by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Trustmark during the 3rd quarter worth about $206,000. Institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Trustmark Company Profile

Trustmark Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, wealth management and insurance solutions. It operates through the following segments: General Banking, Wealth Management and Insurance. The General Banking segment offers traditional banking products & services, including commercial and consumer banking services, such as checking accounts, savings programs, overdraft facilities, commercial, installment & real estate loans, home equity loans, lines of credit, drive-in & night deposit services and safe deposit facilities.

