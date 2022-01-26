Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 429,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,205 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Tupperware Brands were worth $9,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TUP. Kylin Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tupperware Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,750,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tupperware Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,354,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in Tupperware Brands by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 86,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after acquiring an additional 11,946 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tupperware Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $857,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Tupperware Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,627,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on TUP. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Tupperware Brands from $41.50 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tupperware Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Tupperware Brands from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

Shares of NYSE TUP opened at $15.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.72. The firm has a market cap of $739.07 million, a P/E ratio of 50.40 and a beta of 2.83. Tupperware Brands Co. has a 1 year low of $13.28 and a 1 year high of $37.39.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $376.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.70 million. Tupperware Brands had a negative return on equity of 95.26% and a net margin of 0.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Tupperware Brands Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

About Tupperware Brands

Tupperware Brands Corp. operates as a direct-to-consumer marketer of products across multiple brands and categories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Asia Pacific, North America and South America. product brands and categories include design-centric preparation, storage and serving solutions for the kitchen and home through the Tupperware brand, and beauty and personal care products through the Avroy Shlain, BeautiControl, Fuller, NaturCare, Nutrimetics and Nuvo brands.

