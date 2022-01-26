Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) Lifted to Buy at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has $28.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $21.00.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. reduced their price target on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$14.00 to C$12.50 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup upgraded Turquoise Hill Resources from a sell rating to a hold rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$12.50 to C$21.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$20.00 to C$16.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Turquoise Hill Resources from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Turquoise Hill Resources from a hold rating to a speculative buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.44.

NYSE TRQ opened at $17.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.55 and a 200-day moving average of $14.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.95. Turquoise Hill Resources has a 52 week low of $9.75 and a 52 week high of $21.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Turquoise Hill Resources had a return on equity of 6.04% and a net margin of 28.23%. The business had revenue of $622.79 million for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $361,000. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in Turquoise Hill Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $149,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Turquoise Hill Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $246,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Turquoise Hill Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $684,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in Turquoise Hill Resources by 9.4% during the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 516,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,639,000 after buying an additional 44,400 shares during the last quarter. 34.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Turquoise Hill Resources

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It focuses on Oyu Tolgoi Copper-Gold Mine. The company was founded by Robert Martin Friedland on January 25, 1994 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

