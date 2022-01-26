Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) Shares Down 2.7%

Shares of Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA) were down 2.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.41 and last traded at $5.42. Approximately 3,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,097,425 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.57.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tuya from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.82. The company has a current ratio of 10.66, a quick ratio of 10.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). Tuya had a negative net margin of 49.97% and a negative return on equity of 16.80%. The company had revenue of $85.58 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Tuya Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Tuya in the 3rd quarter valued at $93,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Tuya by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,621 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in shares of Tuya in the 3rd quarter valued at $122,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Tuya in the 3rd quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tuya in the 3rd quarter valued at $148,000. 7.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tuya Company Profile (NYSE:TUYA)

Tuya Inc operates an Internet of Things (IoT) cloud platform worldwide. It provides IoT cloud platform that delivers a suite of offerings, including Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) to original equipment manufacturers, industry operators, and system integrators. The company's IoT PaaS enables businesses and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize software-enabled devices and services; and industry SaaS offering enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.

