Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Coverage Initiated at Atlantic Securities

Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) in a research report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $240.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on TWLO. TheStreet downgraded shares of Twilio from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Twilio from $450.00 to $390.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. William Blair reiterated a buy rating on shares of Twilio in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Twilio from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Twilio in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a buy rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Twilio presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $415.36.

Shares of TWLO opened at $185.84 on Tuesday. Twilio has a twelve month low of $175.36 and a twelve month high of $457.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $253.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $315.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.14 billion, a PE ratio of -37.62 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 9.57, a quick ratio of 9.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.15. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.56% and a negative net margin of 32.89%. The company had revenue of $740.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $684.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.58) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Twilio will post -2.9 EPS for the current year.

In other Twilio news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.78, for a total value of $4,266,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Donna Dubinsky sold 505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.80, for a total transaction of $134,229.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,729 shares of company stock valued at $17,203,997 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Twilio in the 4th quarter worth $9,755,000. Moseley Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Twilio by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Twilio by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. SWS Partners lifted its holdings in Twilio by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. SWS Partners now owns 11,504 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,029,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sepio Capital LP lifted its holdings in Twilio by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 5,904 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

