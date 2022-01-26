Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Stock Price Up 6.6%

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST)’s share price rose 6.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $56.95 and last traded at $56.71. Approximately 4,792 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 949,686 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.22.

TWST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Twist Bioscience from $130.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.25.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.98 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.04 and a 200 day moving average of $102.61.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.04). Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 24.90% and a negative net margin of 114.93%. The firm had revenue of $37.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.54) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -4.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 5,300 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.90, for a total transaction of $428,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick John Finn sold 5,994 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.62, for a total value of $453,266.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 120,837 shares of company stock worth $12,103,839 in the last three months. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWST. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 5.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,179,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,940,000 after purchasing an additional 220,331 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Twist Bioscience by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,017,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,787,000 after purchasing an additional 165,300 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,728,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,859,000 after buying an additional 76,905 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,434,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,479,000 after buying an additional 10,399 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,307,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,189,000 after buying an additional 25,123 shares during the period. 97.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST)

Twist Bioscience Corp. develops proprietary semiconductor-based synthetic DNA manufacturing process. It produces synthetic biology tools such as genes, oligo pools, variant libraries, DNA data storage and NGS. The firm also produces agriculture production as well as new applications such as in vivo diagnostics, biodetection and data storage.

