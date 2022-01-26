U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Raised to Buy at Odeon Capital Group

Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on USB. Stephens downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $74.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. UBS Group assumed coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set a buy rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $68.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $64.16.

U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $57.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $42.47 and a 52-week high of $63.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.31. The firm has a market cap of $85.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.07.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 32.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.95%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of USB. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Solstein Capital LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 491.6% in the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. 73.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

