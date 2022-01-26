UBS Group Analysts Give Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) a $360.00 Price Target

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) received a $360.00 price target from stock analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 19.79% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $400.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Fundamental Research boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $281.78 to $299.93 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $352.68.

MSFT stock traded up $12.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $300.52. The company had a trading volume of 3,318,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,934,688. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $325.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $309.51. Microsoft has a fifty-two week low of $224.26 and a fifty-two week high of $349.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.86.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 38.51%. The company had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Microsoft will post 9.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Microsoft news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.60, for a total transaction of $18,073,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Teri List sold 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total transaction of $552,585.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 530,699 shares of company stock worth $181,312,457 in the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. APEIRON CAPITAL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. APEIRON CAPITAL Ltd now owns 109,600 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $36,861,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. RHS Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 6,307 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 16,956 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,703,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 4,774 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KFA Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,082 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

