UBS Group Boosts Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Price Target to $425.00

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) had its target price increased by UBS Group from $410.00 to $425.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.77% from the stock’s current price.

LMT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $440.00 to $375.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $458.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $387.00 to $401.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $376.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $404.82.

Shares of LMT stock opened at $387.17 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $351.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $354.29. Lockheed Martin has a 12-month low of $319.81 and a 12-month high of $396.99. The company has a market cap of $106.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.87, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.94.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $7.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.16 by $0.31. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 104.60%. The company had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin will post 27.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 7,736 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,749,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. Alley Co LLC lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 32,202 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,445,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,545 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,846 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. 73.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

