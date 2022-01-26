UBS Group Lowers Pearson (NYSE:PSO) to Sell

Pearson (NYSE:PSO) was downgraded by research analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on PSO. Cheuvreux raised shares of Pearson from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Pearson from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Pearson from GBX 585 ($7.89) to GBX 625 ($8.43) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Pearson in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Pearson from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pearson has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $436.00.

Shares of NYSE:PSO opened at $8.58 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Pearson has a 12 month low of $7.68 and a 12 month high of $12.39.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSO. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pearson by 76.8% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 434,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,202,000 after acquiring an additional 188,700 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Pearson by 24.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 901,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,472,000 after buying an additional 177,263 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Pearson by 12.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,053,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,233,000 after buying an additional 113,409 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Pearson by 6.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,639,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,037,000 after buying an additional 104,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Pearson by 288.1% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 139,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after buying an additional 103,881 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

About Pearson

Pearson Plc engages in the business of education, business information, and consumer publishing markets. It operates through the following segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North American Courseware, and International. The Global Online Learning segment offers virtual schools and online program management.

