Ucore Rare Metals (OTCMKTS:UURAF) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.71

Ucore Rare Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:UURAF)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.71 and traded as high as $0.87. Ucore Rare Metals shares last traded at $0.87, with a volume of 184,256 shares trading hands.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.72.

Ucore Rare Metals Company Profile (OTCMKTS:UURAF)

Ucore Rare Metals, Inc engages in the exploration and development of economically viable rare earth element properties. Its projects include Bokan Mountain and Ray Mountain. The company was founded on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Halifax, Canada.

