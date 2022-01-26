Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, sixteen have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $449.43.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cleveland Research raised shares of Ulta Beauty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $400.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd.

In other news, COO Kecia Steelman sold 5,182 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.30, for a total value of $2,115,810.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary N. Dillon sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.61, for a total transaction of $20,530,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 536.4% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 525.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 75 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 72.0% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 86 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ULTA opened at $352.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $19.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $390.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $377.27. Ulta Beauty has a fifty-two week low of $276.00 and a fifty-two week high of $422.43.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $1.43. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 46.16%. Ulta Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty will post 17.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

