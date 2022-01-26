Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) Receives $129.98 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $132.20.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RARE. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 14.9% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 55,165 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,259,000 after acquiring an additional 7,137 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 4.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 859,857 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,989,000 after buying an additional 37,942 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $552,000. Ergoteles LLC grew its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 1,523.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 155,864 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,862,000 after buying an additional 146,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 6,347 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RARE stock opened at $69.07 on Friday. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $63.38 and a 12 month high of $175.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.06 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $78.04.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by $0.35. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 98.89% and a negative return on equity of 38.25%. The firm had revenue of $81.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.13) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. Mepsevii is an intravenous, which is used for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

