UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) Announces Earnings Results

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The bank reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.25), Fidelity Earnings reports. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 30.26%. The company had revenue of $329.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of UMBF traded down $2.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $99.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,893. The stock has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 0.97. UMB Financial has a 12-month low of $68.00 and a 12-month high of $112.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $105.61 and its 200 day moving average is $98.69.

Get UMB Financial alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on UMBF shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded UMB Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of UMB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st.

In related news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.21, for a total transaction of $109,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Uma Wilson sold 275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.97, for a total value of $29,416.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 6,787 shares of company stock worth $712,346 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 33.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 34,119 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,300,000 after buying an additional 8,517 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 50.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,546 shares of the bank’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,582 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,762,000 after purchasing an additional 16,574 shares during the last quarter. 83.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UMB Financial Company Profile

UMB Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of bank and asset services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, and Personal Banking. The Commercial Banking segment serves the commercial lending and leasing, capital markets, and treasury management needs of the company’s mid-market businesses and governmental entities by offering various products and services.

Featured Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for UMB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.