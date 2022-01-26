Unilever (LON:ULVR) PT Set at GBX 4,650 by Jefferies Financial Group

Unilever (LON:ULVR) has been assigned a GBX 4,650 ($62.74) price objective by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 20.36% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on ULVR. UBS Group set a GBX 3,700 ($49.92) target price on Unilever in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,500 ($60.71) price target on shares of Unilever in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,800 ($64.76) price target on Unilever in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 4,600 ($62.06) price target on shares of Unilever in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a GBX 4,100 ($55.32) price target on Unilever in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Unilever currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 4,208.33 ($56.78).

Shares of LON ULVR opened at GBX 3,863.50 ($52.12) on Wednesday. Unilever has a 1-year low of GBX 3,450 ($46.55) and a 1-year high of GBX 4,455 ($60.11). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.54, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3,906.60 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3,986.90. The company has a market cap of £99.15 billion and a PE ratio of 22.45.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

