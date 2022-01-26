Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Bought by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,779,664 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 137,226 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.28% of Union Pacific worth $429,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Amundi acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $541,277,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 816.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,757,449 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $386,516,000 after buying an additional 1,565,592 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,611,500 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,893,928,000 after buying an additional 937,191 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,495,885 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,057,298,000 after buying an additional 529,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 167.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 685,300 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $150,718,000 after purchasing an additional 428,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

UNP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $257.00 to $278.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $300.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $249.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $262.33.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $614,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total transaction of $1,801,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $247.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $159.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $245.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $229.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.75. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $193.14 and a 1 year high of $256.11.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.19% and a return on equity of 41.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a $1.18 dividend. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 50.54%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

See Also: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.