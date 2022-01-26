United Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBOH) Increases Dividend to $0.21 Per Share

United Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBOH) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share by the bank on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This is a boost from United Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

United Bancshares has raised its dividend payment by 52.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NASDAQ UBOH opened at $31.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.07. United Bancshares has a 12 month low of $22.70 and a 12 month high of $37.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.53 million, a PE ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 0.80.

United Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBOH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The bank reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter. United Bancshares had a net margin of 21.33% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The company had revenue of $14.62 million for the quarter.

In other United Bancshares news, insider Heather Marie Oatman sold 1,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total transaction of $43,853.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in United Bancshares stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of United Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBOH) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,511 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.47% of United Bancshares worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 20.02% of the company’s stock.

About United Bancshares

United Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which operates through its wholly owned subsidiary Union Bank Co It engages in banking and financial solutions and focuses on commercial banking industry. The firm offers checking, savings and money market, loans, credit cards, merchant services, treasury management, and online banking.

