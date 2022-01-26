United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $6.50 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of United Rentals in a research note issued to investors on Friday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann forecasts that the construction company will earn $6.50 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for United Rentals’ Q1 2022 earnings at $4.60 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $5.55 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $7.35 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $7.70 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $29.90 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on United Rentals from $402.00 to $384.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded United Rentals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $297.00 to $395.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on United Rentals from $405.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup lifted their price target on United Rentals from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on United Rentals from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $363.36.

NYSE:URI opened at $308.40 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.89. United Rentals has a 1 year low of $228.22 and a 1 year high of $414.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $338.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $344.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $6.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.80 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 28.88% and a net margin of 13.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.40 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 73.3% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 78 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 42.9% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 90 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 430.4% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 122 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 33.0% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 125 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 105.9% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 140 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

In other United Rentals news, Director Jose B. Alvarez sold 925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.80, for a total transaction of $347,615.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. The company rents equipment to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of general construction and industrial equipment, earthmoving equipment, material handling equipment, aerial work platforms, and general tools and light equipment.

